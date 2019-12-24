The City of Orofino Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission held a public hearing Dec. 17, and will make a recommendation to the City to accept the application for a special request from Wendi Richardson, to develop multi-family units within a single-family dwelling district.
This type of request is required to be a Special Use per City Code of Orofino Title 11 Chapter 2 Section 4-C.
The property is located off of 115th Street on private drive Jaeger Lane, in Orofino, Section 2, Township 36N, Range 1E, Lots 1-3 Block 4, Orofino Richardson Subdivision, and zoned R-2, the Single-Family Dwelling District.
In the staff report Todd Perry reported there had been no comments or responses, either written or verbal from any of the 20 parties notified of the request.
Developer Warren Watts, Consulting Engineer of WW Engineering, who was representing Richardson, described the four units as being small, (the total floor plan being 4,000 square feet) two-story units, one next to the other in the space which would normally accommodate four single units. He believed the four-plex was making the best use of space for the size of the property. “I believe this will not only be beneficial to the owner,” stated Watts, “but for the community as well.”
E.J. Bonner, who resides directly north of the property to be developed, attended the hearing. During the comission’s request for neutral or non-committed testimony, Bonner said he was concerned about the parking situation, if the four-plex was approved. He asked if there were a limit to the number of vehicles that could be parked on the property.
Perry stated that there was no ordinance limiting the parking, “usually the size of the property dictates the number of vehicles permitted.”
Commissioner Liz Steiner noted that the property owner of multi-family units must provide an assigned space for each tenant.
The commission has the authority to set conditions on special requests, and added the condition of providing one and a half parking spaces per unit in their recommendation to the council on Jan. 14.
The motion to recommend passed unanimously.
Watts offered to provide a revised plat to the council at their next meeting to include the parking in the plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.