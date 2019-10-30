At the High Country Inn, Chapter CD President Ellen Tomlinson, and her fellow officers spent the morning with a lively interchange regarding P.E.O.’s focus and organization. Members of Chapter CD came together for a luncheon of chicken salad, rolls and dessert prepared and served by Kenda Tribble, Donna Leach and Shelley Long.
P.E.O. is an international philanthropic educational organization committed to giving financial help to women furthering their education.
