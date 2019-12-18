The officers of P.E.O. Chapter CD hosted the members at a luncheon at the home of Julia Irby. The group was filled with Christmas spirit and exchanged gifts. Special guest was Elizabeth Morgan, the mother of P.E.O. grant recipient Kelsey White, who is attending Lewis Clark State College nurses training.
