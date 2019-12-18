PEO Chapter CD

Shown (l to r) are Julia Irby, Charlotte Landers, Marlene Eck, Kaye Pruit, Doris Peterson, Kenda Tribble, Jo Moore, Ginny White, Margaret Whitten, Lynne McCarthy, Barbara Fitzsimmons, Lori Jo McLean, Cathy Moore, Betty Burnham, Norma Brand, Shelley Long, Laurella Miller, Jo Sharrai, Betty Zeck, Lin Cannell, Donna Leach, Sharon Curtis, and Ellen Tomlinson.

 Photo by Elizabeth Morgan

The officers of P.E.O. Chapter CD hosted the members at a luncheon at the home of Julia Irby. The group was filled with Christmas spirit and exchanged gifts. Special guest was Elizabeth Morgan, the mother of P.E.O. grant recipient Kelsey White, who is attending Lewis Clark State College nurses training.

