Post Commander Dave Owsley was more than a little surprised as he presided over the past meeting for Harold Kinne VFW Post 3296 held Aug. 4.
It was going to be a special evening. It was Dave’s understanding the Post was going to receive the All-State award at the meeting. What he didn’t know was that he was also being honored as the recipient of the Veteran of the Year award.
The All-State award is awarded to Posts who have not lost any members over the Year (in other words for every member who we lose (death, moving, etc.) we have to replace with a new member, which then allows us to be at 100% in membership. This along with other things such as participating in the Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen programs, distributing Buddy Poppies to the community, having a Scout and/or of the Year, etc. qualify the Post for All-State.
Harold Kinne Post 3296 has been named an All-State Post three times in the past 15 years: 2004/05, 2015/16, and 2019/20. It is a hard honor to achieve. Both Dave as Commander and Ron Roy as Quartermaster will receive a special VFW white cap or jacket (their choice) and the Post gets a nice certificate.
The annual VFW Idaho State Convention which is usually held in the first two weeks in June was cancelled this year, along with the VFW National Convention (first time in over 120 years) because of COVID-19.
All the awards are usually handed out at the State Convention. Because of the lack of a State Convention, the District II Commander Joe Riener came last Tuesday to present the All-State award to the Post and unbeknown to but just a few, the Veteran of the Year award to Dave. District II consists of the nine VFW Posts in our area to include: Orofino, Lewiston, Moscow, Potlatch, Kamiah, Kendrick, Elk City, Cottonwood and Grangeville.
Also helping Joe present the Veteran of the Year award to Dave was the current State VFW Sr. Vice Commander Doug Welch (from Lewiston). There is only one Veteran of the Year chosen each year and it is decided on by a panel of past Veteran of the Year recipients. The Veteran of the Year receives a nice plaque and a special VFW cap which states Veteran of the Year on the side.
This award until about five years ago was always referred to as the Mr. VFW award, but with the rise in the number of women combat veterans eligible for membership in the VFW, the award name was changed to Veteran of the Year. That being said, it is interesting to note that the new, current VFW State Commander is Melanie Foster, the first woman VFW state commander in Idaho history.
Other VFW dignitaries in attendance on Tuesday, included Past State Commander Rockey Davis (Lewiston), current State Surgeon and Kendrick Post Commander Dareld Hazeltine and Cottonwood Post Commander Dave Frye.
Past Post Commander Doug Boyer was the person to submit the following tribute to Dave Owsley for consideration of this prestigious award. Some of these things I knew, I know he is always busy with many events, but the list says it all I think its important to share.
Veteran of the Year
The veteran is a life member of the VFW and the Marine Corps League.
Offices held
The veteran at one time or another has held all officer positions at the Post level at least once, with the exception of Post Surgeon, Advocate and Service Officer.
The veteran has been Post Commander in 2008-10, 2014-15 and in 2019-20 when the Post Commander resigned for personal reasons early in his term and the Sr. Vice was unable to move into the Commander’s chair for health reasons the veteran volunteered to step in and is now also the incoming Post Commander.
VFW activities
Over the last seven years, the veteran has chaired the Post annual Yard Sale fundraiser, bringing in well over $30,000 income for the Post. In 2019-20, the Post was bequeathed the contents of an entire home. The veteran with some help started setting up to hold an Estate Sale on April 1, to raise funds for the Post.
Then Covid-19 hit and the Estate Sale wasn’t able to take place as planned. This did not stop the veteran who stepped in and for four weeks, six days a week, let the public into the home, with no more than three people at a time, practicing Social Distancing. During this difficult time the veteran raised more than $7,000 for the Post.
The veteran has co-chaired for the last five years the Loggercross VFW/Auxiliary sponsored Food Booth fundraiser.
Over the last three years the veteran has also co-chaired the area Bow-shoot VFW sponsored Food Booth fundraiser.
The veteran has co-chaired for the last five years the VFW/Auxiliary sponsored St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef dinner and silent auction fundraiser.
The veteran personally raised over $700 in Buddy Poppy donations at the Post’s 2019 Veteran’s Day Buddy Poppy drive alone. This was done by going door to door to the businesses in the community. The veteran does this every year along with other Post members and is always the top fundraiser for the Post.
The veteran has helped at the Post’s Memorial Day booth at the local grocery store where Poppies and VFW and Auxiliary Membership applications are available to the community along with Department raffle tickets.
The veteran also participates at County Fair Day’s booths every year where Buddy Poppies, VFW and Auxiliary Membership applications and Department and Post Raffle tickets are promoted. The Post is at 100% this year in membership and on track to make All-State Post at this years’ Department Convention.
The veteran has participated in every funeral Honor Guard that the Post has been requested to help with this year. The veteran has participated at most funerals for many years now.
In 2019-20 the veteran participated in three area parade Color Guards and the local Fourth of July Honor Guard at the City Park.
The veteran is one of five volunteers to help weekly at the Post bar, so the Post can save on the expense of having to pay a full-time professional bartender.
Every year for the last nine years the veteran has supplied Christmas gifts for all the VFW and Auxiliary members in attendance at the annual Post Christmas party.
While holding the position of Post Commander, the veteran (or the Commander’s representative) has attended all District meetings.
The veteran helps the veterans who come from the Lewiston Veterans Home every year to fish at the local pond, by baiting hooks, casting and unhooking fish for the veterans who otherwise could not do so for themselves.
The Veteran is, and has been, for quite a few years on the Board of IVAL-North representing the VFW at the Lewiston Veterans Home.
Community service
The veteran volunteers on special holidays five times a year to help put up and take down over 200 U.S. Flags at the two local cemeteries.
The veteran spent personal funds of almost $5,000 this past year to have a wheelchair lift installed at the Post home so Post and community members can more easily access the Post/Community Meeting Room.
Every year the VFW and Auxiliary sponsor a Community Easter Egg hunt where close to 4,000 candy filled eggs are “hidden” for the children of the community to find. There are three prize eggs in each of the three age groups and every year for the last eight years the veteran has donated all the prizes for this Community Easter Egg hunt.
The veteran has taught the County Hunter Education classes for going on 41 years. In this capacity the veteran has been named Idaho Hunter Education Instructor of the Year and been inducted into the Idaho Hunter Education Hall of Fame.
Dave Owsley, Congratulations and a heartfelt “Thank you for your service.”
