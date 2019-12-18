In a preliminary hearing held Dec. 11 in Clearwater County, before Magistrate David Judd, Cassie L. Madsen, 37, of Orofino was bound over to Second District Court for the felony charge of aiding and abetting in connection with the 2017 murder of Samantha Fignani.
In a complaint filed by Clearwater County Prosecutor Clayne Tyler, Madsen drove Jessica Colpitts to the home of Samantha Fignani, believing Colpits was going to confront and engage in a battery upon Fignani regarding an affair between Fignani and Colpitts’ former boyfriend, Joseph Walker.
Madsen had testified earlier that Colpitts had asked her to drive her to Fignani’s house late in the afternoon of May 22, 2017. Madsen said she waited in the car as Colpitts went up to the door. Though she couldn’t see the front door from the car, Madsen said she heard Fignani answer followed by a gunshot.
According to Madsen’s testimony, as Colpitts returned to the car, Madsen said that Colpitts was laughing as she said, “I shot her in the crotch. She’ll live.” It was only then that Madsen said she knew of the .410 shotgun Colpitts had with her, as she had attempted to hand it to Madsen as she climbed into the car’s back seat.
Madsen refused to hold the gun and said she drove Colpitts back to her house, before returning to her own home.
Fignani died shortly after the attack, at Clearwater Valley Hospital.
An Idaho County jury convicted 34 year-old Colpitts in March of this year of first-degree murder. In September, Colpitts was sentenced by Judge Gregory FiztMaurice to life in prison, with a fixed term of 18 years.
Madsen is represented by Attorney Tom Clark of Clark and Feeney law firm in Lewiston, and is scheduled to enter a plea Jan. 21 at 1 p.m.
