The last two years have made a striking change in the lives of Bruce Bradley, 13, and his family as his talents as a trapshooter have soared. His parents, Levi and Tess Bradley, have been traveling with him and his younger brother, Keith, to trap shoots on an almost-every-weekend pursuit. As an outdoor enthusiastic family, this is right down their alley and they are very proud of Bruce’s accomplishments.
Since January of 2018, he has shot over 20,000 registered Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA) targets and attended over 30 registered events, where he has taken home close to 100 trophies.
His first registered shoot was in Colton, Washington, during his first year. At the age of 11 he was scoring almost perfect hits, up in the high 90’s, with 100 targets to shoot. He began earning trophies almost immediately.
Recently, in a parent-child shoot, he and his father, Levi, combined for a first-place score of 194 at the Nezperce Gun Club’s Father’s Day Shoot. Bruce shot 199-for-200 en route to his Idaho State Singles title, and now has his sights set on achieving a rare 200-for-200.
Currently Bruce is loving his latest gun and commented, “The first of April, this year, I got a Kolar TA Max low profile combo. This is the gun I won the State Championship with. It’s probably going to be my gun for the next who knows how many years.”
Bruce says, “There were more expensive guns, all inlaid and things like that, but that stuff doesn’t make them shoot a bit better. My gun is built to take the constant wear and tear of so much shooting. It is an American made gun from Kolar Shotguns of Racine, WI.”
Team Elite Shotguns is a dealer that carries the Kolar shotguns and they helped Bruce by giving him a good rake-off on the price of his trap gun.
2020 was a challenging year with the effects of Covid-19, and getting targets proved tough. Despite the barricades they were up against, Bruce’s parents recognized his gift and were determined to find targets. They traveled over 300 miles to attend several of the shoots. Three of his shoots were in Colton, where he won the “Handicap Champion” at each one. He was also the “Sub junior Handicap Western Zone Champion” with a high score of 98.
Bruce made the Idaho State first team for the 2020 ATA year and is currently the number one sub junior in the state of Idaho. He has won countless trophies and awards at every shoot he attended.
2021 has proven a lot more open for travel and shoots. However, there’s a huge shell shortage right now so that hinders shooting somewhat. Sometimes, Bruce says, if you use a particular type of shells, the company will sponsor. He likes Federal ammo and hopefully in the future they can help him get shells.
Bruce is close to being All American. There’s a whole list of shoots, as well as a whole list of qualifications you have to have, to go All American. He is already number 14 in All American points as of early July. It’s hard to get them around here because of the way the points add up per shoot in this area. The shoots aren’t worth as many points as they are back east because there are not as many shooters. All the State shoots are point shoots, but Bruce is three to four hours from any point shoot in any direction.
Levi is confident, “I would be really surprised if he doesn’t go All American First Team this year. All American Second Team for sure. I think he’s already clinched a spot there. He could probably not go to another shoot and still make it. He’s got that many points.”
Bruce started off the 2021 ATA season with some great scores and has kept them up at the very top. He just finished competing in his home state shoot where he won the Idaho State Singles Championship shooting a 199/200 which made him the youngest shooter to ever bring home this title. This is the second shoot in a row where he shot a 199/200 to win back-to-back championship events. After several shoots he has shot 4150 singles, 4150 handicap, and 3400 doubles and is holding a 95.93 average in singles, 91.41 average in doubles, and an 88.53 average in handicap.
When Bruce won at Idaho State Championship Singles he qualified to shoot in the Champion of Champions event in Sparta, Illinois. You have to win your State to qualify to do this.
He says, “Since I won the Championship Singles here in our state I am going to represent our State in Illinois. If I win the Champion of Champions shoot off I will be the youngest to ever do that. I’ll have a banner that day that says Idaho on it. If I win there I will get a banner that says Champion of Champions.”
The Grand American World Trapshooting Championships are held annually in Sparta, IL, There are 3 1/4 miles of traps, (the longest trap line in the world), called the World Shooting Complex. They have had as many as 5000 shooters at a single shoot during World Championships. It offers more than 20 events.
The 122nd Grand American World Trapshooting Championship Bruce will be attending is scheduled for Aug. 4 to Aug. 14. People from all over the world will be there to compete. Bruce will only compete Aug. 7 to Aug. 14 because his parents don’t want him to get shot out before the grand event. He’s going to shoot two days of the preliminaries to get used to the climate back there. The humidity and the temperatures are a whole lot different than here, plus he will be getting used to the club and warming up to take part in all the championship events.
When asked what he liked about the sport, Bruce had several comments.
“It is more relaxed than other sports, even though it is still competitive. You don’t wear yourself out and be so stressed. It does get a little nerve wracking sometimes, but it’s nothing like football or baseball where you get beat up and worn out. It’s also an individual sport and I like that.”
Bruce also likes the fact that it is an all-year season. “There’s no time for a long boring break to sit around the house and do nothing. It’s just all year long.”
“Another thing, some of these drives to the other shoots are just cool to drive on. Going to Pocatello, that was a cool drive.”
Bruce also likes the variety of the different clubs. Such things as the direction of the traps, backgrounds, weather, the direction of the sun rays, and color of the clay pigeons all make up challenges that he enjoys competing with. It isn’t a boring sport at all.
According to Levi, “One thing impressive about Bruce is his humility and simple straight forward outlook. He is truly an honest competitor that everyone knows when he comes to the shoots. He has many friends, and is popular with the other shooters.”
Bruce says his most memorable shoot was in Helena, Montana when he shot last year. He broke his first 100 straight consecutive shots without missing. “Most events are 100 shots.” He says, “It was my first time ever to do that and it was, I think, my best shoot ever.”
In May, in Pocatello, he became the youngest Overall Singles Champion in the history of the Idaho State Trapshooting Association Tournaments. He is 13! No one below 17 had won that event previously.
Bruce has ambitions connected to his shooting talent, which have been noticed by colleges already. He desires to shoot in college, compete for the U.S. Army trapshooting team and use his career as a springboard to travel and adventure. He would like to pursue a shooting career, possibly going to the Olympics.
As for the trip back to Illinois, Bruce says, ““My goal is to win at least my class in the singles championship, and possibly better. I don’t have too high of expectations because there’s just a whole different game back there compared to here in the Northwest. It’s just completely different, like the climate, the atmosphere, the traps, just everything. Because the air is so different we have to use a little bigger shot. Instead of size 8 I’ll use 7 ½ shot.”
We are rooting for you, Bruce. We think you will win big. Keep aiming for the sky!
