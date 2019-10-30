The Orofino Chamber of Commerce Trick or Treat Rocking the Street event is set for this Thursday, Oct. 31, on Johnson Avenue, 5 to 8 p.m. The street is closed to traffic during the celebration, making it a fun and safe area for the kids to trick-or-treat, and is a free event open to all ages.
Local businesses and community organizations will be there to hand out treats, so wear a costume and bring a friend or family member.
Some of the participants for this year’s festivities include: Orofino Ambulance, KLER Radio, Farm Bureau Insurance, CVH, Helgeson Hotel, Innovative Electric Services, Orofino Builders Supply, Hanson Garage, United Country Realty, LCCU, Wild Hare, Whiskey Creek Artisans, Sunpest Management, Mountain Ambush, US Army Corps of Engineers, HUB International, Idaho Transportation Department, Clearwater Health and Rehab, Augie’s, OHS Key Club. Wells Fargo and Clearwater Serenity LLC.
