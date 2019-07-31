The Rotary Foundation in Orofino is accepting applications for the 2019 Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship honors Rotarians who have passed away and exemplified Rotary’s motto, “Service above Self.”
As a living tribute to their memory, the Orofino Rotary Club Foundation awards a $2,500 scholarship to a returning college student. This year two scholarships will be awarded.
To qualify, applicants will have completed at least one year of college or university study and graduated from School District #171. The application format is posted on the rotary webpage: https://portal.clubrunner.ca.
Submit applications by mail and they MUST be postmarked no later than Aug. 15, 2019 for consideration. No late applications accepted.
Address applications to Rotary Foundation Memorial Scholarship, c/o Mr. Jordan, 809 River Pointe Lenore, ID 83541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.