Orofino Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting Sept. 15.
Public hearings
The City of Orofino Planning and Zoning Commission, as recommending board, made a recommendation to approve the following Action Items:
Application (509 Bartlett Street Hunt) is a Special Use request by Andrew Hunt to operate a light manufactured business within the R-2 Single-Family Dwelling District. This type of request is required to be a Special Use per City Code of Orofino Title 11 Chapter 2 Section 4-C.
The property is located at 509 Bartlett Street, Orofino, Section 6, Township 36N, Range 1E, Orofino and zoned R-2 Single-Family Dwelling District.
Speaking on Andrew Hunt’s behalf was Mike Martin, Supervisor for the City’s Water/Wastewater plant, who incidentally has monitored the industrial waste of the company since the facility began on Carney Drive a year and a half ago. Hunt runs an anodizing business. Anodizing is an electrochemical process that converts the metal surface into a decorative, durable, corrosion-resistant, anodic oxide finish.
Martin was prepared to answer questions about the small amount of industrial waste generated by the facility, as it had been a factor in Hunt’s initial application for the property in Konkolville.
This time, Commissioners seemed more concerned about expansion, than waste. Martin explained the business presently had two employees, as well as Hunt’s daughter working at the facility. Martin stated that as far as he knew, there were no immediate plans for expansion. Hunt wanted to continue working as he was on Carney Drive. He caters primarily to Nightforce as well as clientele in Lewiston. It was noted that in the event Hunt wanted to expand, the commission would place a condition requiring a new request would be required by the Orofino Planning and Zoning the Commission.
In the staff report provided by Building Official Todd Perry, no written or oral comments were received prior to the hearing.
Joe Pippenger entered testimony in favor of the request, primarily due to additional jobs being provided and the fact he believes Hunt will do a good job. He did ask, just for the record that signs be placed on Bartlett Avenue to indicate school crossings, as some of the previous traffic from businesses on the hill have generated traffic traveling at greater speeds than desired in a school zone.
No other testimony was offered either in support, opposed, or neutral, in the hearing.
Chairman Teena Gortsema closed the hearing to public comment and initiated discussion amongst commissioners. The request was approved with the condition that expansion of the business required a new application to the City.
The second public hearing was for a Special Use request by Art and Deniece Osterberg to allow residential living on the first story or street level at 162 Riverside Avenue in the Central Business District.
Residential living on the second floor or higher is allowed without a Special Use within the Central Business District. This type of request is required to be a Special Use per City Code of Orofino Title 11 Chapter 2 Section 7-B.
The property is located at 162 Riverside Avenue, Orofino, Idaho, Section 7, Township 36N, Range 2E, Government Lot 8 Orofino Blakes Addition and zoned C-3 Central Business District.
In the applicant’s report, Art Osterberg shared that the property was purchased in 1979, and the structure served as Dr. Osterburg’s Optometry Clinic for 35 years. He stated he and his wife wanted to sell the property. A few objectives for the request, largely due to decline in the city’s sale or rental of commercial property, as well as a shortage of available housing.
Next, commissioners heard the staff report from Perry.
Chris St. Germaine wrote to the commission explaining that following several failed attempts to lease or sell the property for use in the medical sector, she was in support of the request.
Perry noted the setbacks facing Riverside Avenue were not clear in the site plans, and the obstacle in this situation was the front yard setback. “I want to respect the same standards requested as other city residents.” Perry also asked commissioners to consider adding the condition of covered parking and an enclosed storage area to measure at least 400 square feet in size.
James Stout, formerly of Post Falls and prospective owner of the property at 162 Riverside Ave. was present to answer questions commissioners might have regarding his intentions for the property.
Stout said he and his wife fell in love with the architecture and are much inclined to add covered parking and storage to the property. He provided photos of his current home to verify the condition he and his wife anticipate to maintain at their future home.
Further testimony at the public hearing was submitted by Lisa Jenner of Kamiah Realty, and Keith Nichols of The Real Estaters to speak in favor of the request, both indicating the poor market which currently exists in in the lease and sale of commercial real estate in our area.
With little further discussion, commissioners voted to approve the request, with the conditions that the same standards requested as other city residents be imposed and an enclosed storage and covered parking area be constructed.
Perry reiterated to the applicants that the P&Z Commissioners’ recommendations for each application will be forwarded to the Orofino City Council agenda for a final decision at their Sept. 22 meeting.
Appearing last on the evening’s agenda, Bobbi Kaufman representing the County’s Building Department, asked the Orofino Planning and Zoning Commission, to consider making a recommendation for Clearwater County Conditional Use request (ZC20200088) by AT&T to construct a telecommunications tower on property located within the Orofino Area of City Impact, per Clearwater County Ordinance 8-A and 8-B for the Area of City Impact.
The property zoned F-1, the Low Density Rural District, is located in Section 8, Township 36 North, Range 02 East, at 77 Grasser Ln, an Orofino address in Clearwater County.
The request was reviewed and approved unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.