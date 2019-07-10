U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $477 million in air-port infrastructure grants, the third allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.
“This significant investment in airport improvements in Idaho will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The Idaho grants include awards of:
$5,358,454 to Boise Air Terminal/Gowen Field Airport for taxiway construction and apron repair and expansion.
$415,000 to the State of Idaho to update the state system plan study.
$357,321 to Challis Airport to reconstruct the runway lighting system.
$327,323 to Orofino Municipal Airport to improve the runway safety area, remove obstructions and repair the runway.
$227,214 to Coeur d’Alene Airport- Pappy Boyington Field to build a taxiway.
$60,300 McCall Municipal Airport to conduct a miscellaneous study.
There will be a total of 276 grants to 264 airports in 44 states, the Pacific Is-lands, and the District of Columbia. Selected pro-jects include runway re-construction and rehabilitation, construction of fire-fighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the air-ports’ safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could sup-port further economic growth and development within each airport’s region.
Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitive-ness and improves quality of life. According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chao’s leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who de-pend on reliable infra-structure.
Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.
