Raoul Robledo Brown, 38, of Orofino, was sentenced to two to four years to the Idaho Department of Corrections for felony manslaughter in connection with the shooting death in October of Lanae A. Tackely.
Brown appeared before 2nd District Judge Adam H. Green on Friday, July 14, at the Clearwater County Courthouse after pleading guilty earlier to the felony.
Two other charges, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor careless handling of a firearm, were dismissed.
Brown was sentenced to two years determinate up to four years indeterminate and given credit for 219 days already served. He also was assigned $240.50 in court fees.
According to court records, deputies and the Clearwater County Ambulance were summoned Oct. 15 to the South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte area of Clearwater County, west of Dworshak Reservoir.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Tackely lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Tackely was pale and unconscious but still alive when deputies attempted lifesaving measures. They were unable to revive her.
Brown also was at the scene. A black AR-style rifle was lying on the ground nearby and Brown allegedly told deputies he had been trying to shoot a cow elk when Tackely stepped in front of him.
Brown was distraught and claimed he had not intended to shoot his girlfriend, the court records said.
