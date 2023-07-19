Raoul Robledo Brown, 38, of Orofino, was sentenced to two to four years to the Idaho Department of Corrections for felony manslaughter in connection with the shooting death in October of Lanae A. Tackely.

Brown appeared before 2nd District Judge Adam H. Green on Friday, July 14, at the Clearwater County Courthouse after pleading guilty earlier to the felony.

