Fair weather graced the 72nd annual OCI Lumberjack Days logging show, held Sunday at the Orofino City Park logging arena. The results are as follows:
All Around Jack
Jeff Skirvin, Waldport, OR
All Around Jill
Erin LaVoie, Spokane, WA
Choker Setting
1st Place-Seth Bergman, Kalispell, MT, 15.68
2nd Place-Tristan VanBeek, Newberg, OR, 15.89
3rd Place- Johnathan Selhost, Kalispell, MT, and Ryan Hatfield, Council, ID, both, 16.09
4th Place- Clay Stephenson, Condon, MT, 16.15
2-Jill Sawing
1st Place - Erin LaVoie, Spokane, WA, Brenda Pouchnik, Viola, ID, 9.65
2nd Place - Kate Page, Alberton, MT, and Amanda Chenowith, Moscow, ID, 12.18
3rd Place - Emily Onderbeke, Missoula, MT, and Emily Stephenson, Condon, MT, 13.54
4th Place - Amy Skirvin, Waldport, OR, and Amanda Pouchnik, Viola, ID, 19.33
5th Place - Kylee Hatfield, Council, ID, and Lauren Bergman, Kalispell, MT, 19.81
Jr. 2 Jill Sawing
1st Place - Rylee Hatfield, Council, ID, and Princess Stephanie Melton, Orofino, 49.66
Jr. 2 Jack Sawing
1st Place - Fabio Galante, Waldport, OR, and Zak Holsey, Waldport, OR, 15.28
2nd Place - Owen Hatfield and Wyatt Hatfield, Council, ID, 34.28
Jr. Jack -Jill Sawing
1st Place - Zak Holsey, Waldport, OR, and Princess Samantha Leidheiser, Orofino, 23.62
2nd Place - Chase Pouchnik, Viola, ID, and Madison Hartley, Colbert, WA, 32.30
3rd Place - Kiana and Kelden McNeil, Waldport, OR, with a time of 35.59
4th Place - Wyatt Hatfield, Council, ID, and Queen Kennedy Howell, Orofino, 42.38
5th Place - Owen Hatfield, Council, ID, and Princess Emily Nelsen, Orofino, 43.62
2-Pole Speed Climbing
1st Place - Chester Isaacson, Oxford, WI, 9.87
2nd Place - Tristan VanBeek, Newberg, OR, 13.53
3rd Place - Clay Stephenson, Condon, MT, 16.00
4th Place - Colin Towne, Montesano, WA, 18.19
5th Place - Erin LaVoie, Spokane, WA, 27.71
Women’s Single Bucking
1st Place - Erin LaVoie, Spokane, WA, 22.34
2nd Place - Kate Page, Alberton, MT, 24.33
3rd Place - Amanda Chenoweth, Moscow, ID, 24.66
4th Place - Emily Onderbeke, Moscow, ID, 26. 08
5th Place - Brenda Pouchnik, Viola, ID, 29.84
Tug of War
University of Montana, Missoula, MT
Tag Relay
University of Idaho, Moscow ID
2-Jack Sawing
1st Place - James Hartley, Colbert, WA, and Derek Pouchnik, Viola, ID, 7.41
2nd Place - Ryan Hatfield, Council, and David Cramsey, Veneta, WA, 7.97
3rd Place - Eyler Adams, Eureka, MT, and Johnathan Selhost, Kalispell, MT, 9.00
4th Place - David Moses, Jr., Snoqualmie, WA, and Clay Stephenson, Condon, MT, 9.42
5th Place - Rob Waibel, West Linn, OR, and Jeff Skirvin, Waldport, OR, 11.52
Obstacle Pole Sawing
1st Place - Rob Waibel, West Linn, OR, 14.18
2nd Place - Jeff Skirvin, Waldport, OR, and Colin Towne, Montesano, WA, both, 15.38
3rd Place - Emily Onderbeke, Missoula, MT, 15.71
4th Place - Pat Mahoney, Elma, WA, 15.72
Jill Axe Throwing
1st Place - Amanda Pouchnik, Viola, ID
2nd Place - Erin LaVoie, Spokane, WA
3rd Place - Jean Boyko, Port Albemi, BC, Canada
4th Place - Brenda Pouchnik, Viola, ID
5th Place - Emily Onderbeke, Missoula, MT
Jack Axe Throwing
1st Place - Colin Towne, Montesano, WA
2nd Place - James Hartley, Colbert, WA
3rd Place - Tristan VanBeek, Newberg, OR
4th Place - Pat Mahoney, Elma, WA
5th Place - Ryan Hatfield, Council, ID
Jr. Jill Axe Throwing
1st Place - Kianna McNeil, Waldport, OR
2nd Place - Rylee Hatfield, Council, ID
Jr. Jack Axe Throwing
1st Place - Owen Hatfield, Council, ID
2nd Place - Chase Pouchnik, Viola, ID
3rd Place - Wyatt Hatfield, Council, ID
4th Place - Zak Holsey, Waldport, OR
5th Place - Kelden McNeil, Waldport, OR
Spring Board Chop
1st Place - Jeff Skirvin, Waldport, OR, 1:04.25
2nd Place - Derek Pouchnik, Viola, ID, 1:51.68
3rd Place - David Moses, Jr., Snoqualmie, WA, 2:05.65
4th Place - James Hartley, Colbert, WA, 2:13.57
5th Place - Colin Towne, Montesano, WA, 2:25.38
Power Sawing
1st Place - Jeff Skirvin, Waldport, OR, 12.56
2nd Place - Rob Waibel, West Linn, OR, 13.85
3rd Place - David Moses, Jr., Snoqualmie, WA, 14.40
4th Place - Eyler Adams, Eureka, MT, 14.71
5th Place - David Cramsey, Veneta, OR, 15.52
Men’s Single Bucking
1st Place - James Hartley, Colbert, WA, 18.46
2nd Place- David Moses, Jr., Snoqualmie, WA, 20.71
3rd Place - David Cramsey, Veneta, OR, 23.21
4th Place - Jeff Skirvin, Waldport, OR, 28.36
5th Place - Pat Mahoney, Elma, WA, 25.53
Horizontal Chopping
1st Place - David Moses, Jr., Snoqualmie, WA, 29.12
2nd Place - James Hartley, Colbert, WA, 33.93
3rd Place - Jeff Skirvin, Waldport, OR, 40.94
4th Place - Eyler Adams, Eureka, MT, 56.12
5th Place - Chester Isaacson, Oxford, WI, 1:46.35
Vertical Chopping
1st Place - Tristan VanBeek, Newberg, OR, 25.86
2nd Place - Jeff Skirvin, Waldport, OR, 26.95
3rd Place - David Moses, Jr., Snoqualmie, WA, 27.34
4th Place - James Hartley, Colbert, WA, 27.71
5th Place - Chester Isaacson, Oxford, WI, 35.49
Tree Topping
1st Place - Jeff Skirvin, Waldport, WA, 51.57
2nd Place - Clay Stephenson, Condon MT, 1:40.47
3rd Place - Colin Towne, Montesano, WA, 3:13. 37
Open Class Hot Power Sawing
1st Place - Jeff Skirvin, Waldport, OR, 2.06
2nd Place - David Moses, Jr., Snoqualmie, WA, 2.20
3rd Place - Rob Waibel, West Linn, OR, 2.43
4th Place - James Hartley, Colbert, WA, 2.80
5th Place - David Cramsey, Veneta, OR, 2.84
Women’s Birling
1st Place - Erin LaVoie, Spokane, WA
2nd Place - Amanda Pouchnik, Viola, ID
3rd Place - Brenda Pouchnik, Viola, ID
4th Place - Emily Stephenson, Condon, MT
5th Place - Emily Onderbeke, Missoula, MT
Jr. Jill Birling
1st Place - Kiana McNeil, Waldport, OR
2nd Place - Rylee Hatfield, Council, ID
Jr. Jack Birling
1st Place - Chase Pouchnik, Viola, ID
2nd Place - Wyatt Hatfield, Council, ID
3rd Place - Zak Holsey, Waldport, WA
4th Place - Kelden McNeil, Waldport, WA
5th Place - Owen Hatfield, Council, ID
Men’s Birling
1st Place - Colin Towne, Montesano, WA
2nd Place - Chester Isaacson, Oxford, WI
3rd Place - Tristan VanBeek, Newberg, Or
4th Place - Derek Pouchnik, Viola
5th Place - Clay Stephenson, Condon, MT
Championship Jack -Jill Sawing
1st Place - Erin LaVoie, Spokane, WA, and David Moses, Jr., Snoqualmie, WA, 8.75
2nd Place - James Hartley, Colbert, WA, and Amanda Chenoweth, Moscow, ID 9.08
3rd Place - Brenda Pouchnik and Derek Pouchnik, Viola, ID, 10.32
4th Place - Jeff Skirvin and Amy Skirvin, Waldport, OR, 11.13
