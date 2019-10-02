The Orofino High School class of 1969 held their 50th year reunion recently and had a blast. This was the last class to attend the old high school and one of the largest classes to ever graduate from Orofino. Attending (with maiden/Maniac names) were: front row (l to r): Patty Marsh, Leila Nejdl, Shirley Harvey, Connie Arvish, Marcia Powell, Margie Medlock, Julie Fine, Luanne Sutton, Vickie Reece, Jean Fagan, Kay Dixon, Deb Heaton and Elaine Bashaw. First step: Art Altmiller, Kris Stark, Bob Reggear, Sharlene Gillespie, Deb Shriver, Carolyn Altmiller, Laurie Montgomery and Elaine Stoddard. Second step: Del Bloom, Joe Galloway, Steve McGill, John Stanley, and Dave Waggener. Third step: Dennis Fuller, Larry Coon, Pat West (hidden), Dow Scott, John Erbst, Bill Flowers, Chris Johnson, Duane Wolverton, Glenn Thompson and Patty Chase. Fourth step: Sarah Saxton, Ron Watkins, Terry Nygaard, Ted Roof, Ken Harris, Dennis Murphy, Bob VanAllen, Stan Stuffing, Don Choate, Mike Deyo and Jay Lee.
