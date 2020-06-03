Graduation day is upon us. As I think about graduation, I think about the students standing in front of their family and friends. Some graduates have cords over their shoulders while wearing their cap and gowns. These cords show the accomplishments of the student during their high school careers.
Orofino Fire Department is proud to have three graduating seniors this year. Andrew and Austin Bird will be graduating from Orofino High School and Brayden Hoyt from Lewiston High School. These men have served their communities and have made the Orofino Fire Department (OFD) proud. In honor of this OFD has awarded them with first responder cords to wear over their shoulders during their graduation.
Thank you for your service men!
