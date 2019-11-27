The Orofino Community Choir invites you to attend its Christmas Concert, Gloria Alleluia, Evermore.
The first performance will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and the second, Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.
Both performances will be held at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, 446 Brown Ave.
Admission is free; donations gratefully appreciated!! Cookies and punch will be served following the concert.
