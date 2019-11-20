Let it Snow is this year’s theme for the Orofino Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Festival, set for Dec. 1 through Dec. 16. The Old Fashioned Lighted Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 6 p.m., beginning at C Street, by the Christian Church. The parade will proceed down Michigan Avenue, to the four-way stop, and turn left onto Johnson Avenue.
First place prize is $100, second place is $75 and third place is $50. Sign up at LCCU, 234 Johnson Avenue.
The lighting of the Orofino Town Christmas Tree will be held at Cannon Park following the Old Fashioned Light Parade. Lighting of Orofino City Park and pictures with Santa will take place after the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. There will also be crafts for the kids, hot cocoa and cookies and bingo under the cabana.
through town and help judge the decorated storefront windows. Drop by your favorite business Dec. 1 through Dec. 16 and cast your vote to be entered to win a prize offered by that business. Contest and raffle winners will be announced in the Clearwater Tribune. The grand prize raffle winner will receive Santa at their home Christmas Eve. The grand prize business winner will receive a trophy.
The live nativity will be held at the Orofino City Park, located near the gazebo, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 6. Merchant open houses will be held Dec. 1 through Dec. 16. For a full list of open houses visit www.orofino.com.
