Orofino City Council met Jan. 28, for their regular meeting. Improvements at the airports have been a frequent topic at the meetings. Here’s the latest update on the tree removal.
City Administrator Rick Laam has been in contact with TD&H Engineers regarding the airport improvement project. He announced that formal bids for the second and third phase of airport improvements were sent out. Phase One, sealcoating, or “rehabilitation” of the runway, has been completed. The City hopes to resume work on the other two projects recommended by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as soon as possible.
Laam explained Phase Two, the obstruction clearance phase of the project, has been put out two other times as an informal bid. Only one contractor responded. The bid was rejected because of the overall cost for removing the trees located on both the north and east sides of the airport.
“A formal bid process will increase the cost of the project,” said Laam, “but should open the door for alternative options in the event that no bids are received. The bid opening is Feb. 13.”
An option that TD&H is considering is to chip the trees after they are felled and spread the chips throughout the east end of the airport. This would create about a four-inch layer of chips which would eventually decompose. Small piles of chips would also be kept at the airport where local citizens would have access too, for their private use. Any good trees fallen would be stockpiled and used as free firewood for the public.
It was noted that any stockpiling of chips or wood should be on the west end of the airport and not the east end. Due to the recent sealcoating on the east end, the council was concerned about losing these improvements if logging activity were to take place in this area.
The council had reservations about how Phase Two improvements would take place but realized the city is out of options. Laam will continue to discuss this issue with the city’s engineer.
The third phase of improvement concerns a portion of Runway Safety Area (RSA) in between the runway and Highway 12 where an existing ditch is located. FAA is requiring the city to relocate the ditch outside of the RSA, which means the ditch would have to be moved approximately five feet closer toward Highway 12. The ditch eventually runs into a culvert at the west end of the airport and into the Clearwater River.
Watch for further developments to come!
More departmental reports
With the leaving of Councilman Don Gardner, Laam reminded the Council that a new representative was needed to fill his vacancy on the Clearwater County Economic Development Council. He asked for those interested to come forth at the next meeting.
Laam deferred the rest of his report to executive session.
Treasurer Donna Wilson submitted the financial reports for bills and payroll for comments or questions, but had no further report.
Building Official Todd Perry was not in attendance.
Public Works Supervisor Shane Miller wanted to thank those responsible for the rain dance as his department has enjoyed a temporary reprieve of plowing, and have been able to spend more time on vehicle maintenance.
Police Chief Jeff Wilson informed the council that Officer Tom Remington has completed the Instructor Development Course and will attend the Firearms Instructor Certification in May.
Water/Wastewater Supervisor Mike Martin reported that unlike Miller, he was not as pleased with all the rain as it meant his department was extremely busy with “more water than usual,” flowing into the wastewater plant.
Fire Chief Jon Hoyt added his sentiments to the rain discussion, “The yards are too green too soon. It’s great for January, but it will be trouble this summer,” implying a bigger threat for wildfires later in the year. “Our department has stayed really busy with calls, with not so much time for maintenance.”
Petitions, applications,
appeals, communications
In preparation for the Clearwater River Rush Jet Boat Race to be held June 19 through June 21, this summer, father and son organizers, Dale and Chris Barger requested a letter of support from the City for the Idaho Transportation Department.
Barger also asked permission from the council to close Johnson Avenue from First St. to College Avenue for the boat show. A request for additional barricades to be placed at the park’s stairs to prevent pedestrians from going down to the river during the races was also granted.
TAP
Initiated by the Orofino Activity Connection Plan completed in 2016, Clearwater County Economic Development Specialist Chris St. Germaine has been working continuously toward expanding and improving the walking paths and trails within our community. One of the latest grants she hopes to apply for is the Safe Route to Schools Grant.
The council approved two applications, (one for 2021 and one for 2022, as Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) funding is distributed in two year cycles) to the Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) for Non infrastructure Pedestrian/Bicycle Safety Events.
The proposal will create a part time coordinator position who will work on public and youth educational materials, media releases and conduct bike rodeo events at each elementary school in Joint School District 171. The annual work plan has been drafted to build the project budget is included. The grant amount request is $52,202; the match requirement is 7.34% or $4,135 per year.
Awards will be announced at the March 20, ITD Board meeting.
Mayor Ryan Smathers noted St. Germaine was unable to attend the council meeting to present the application that evening, as she was in Washington D.C. as an advocate for the economic impact in our community brought on by the decline of salmon and steelhead. We anxiously wait for her report upon returning.
Minutes, bills and claims
The council approved minutes of the regular council meeting held Jan. 14, regular bills plus additional bills and payroll ending Jan. 18.
Executive session
An executive session was held pursuant to Idaho Code 74-206.
Upcoming meetings
Tuesday Feb. 11, Council meeting at 6 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17, Closed for President’s Day
Tuesday Feb. 18, P & Z meeting 6 p.m.
Tuesday Feb. 18, Park/ Recreation Committee meeting at 6 p.m. (Fire Hall)
