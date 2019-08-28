Once Lumberjack Days are over, the busy volunteer team of Clearwater Memorial Public Library Foundation will be hustling to prepare for the next important fund raiser for the expansion of Orofino’s library, be held on two adjacent days: Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m., followed by Sunday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.
These two days will feature one seating for a full German dinner, complete with lively German music to fit the theme, a bar with German beers and wines, and an auction of unusual offerings.
Advance tickets are $40 each, which will include a glass of beer or wine, with the full home-cooked dinner and dessert. The menu includes Beef Sauerbraten, pork loin roast, bratwurst and sauerkraut, cabbage roll casserole, German potato salad, sweet and sour red cabbage.
You will want to buy your tickets in advance, as there are a limited number of seats available for each of the two dinners.
Tickets are available at the library on Michigan Avenue, and foundation members will also have some to sell. The library number is 208-476-3411, or you may call 208-476-7570.
