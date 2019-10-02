With oom-pah pah music resounding throughout the inn, guests were treated to eight different German dishes during last weekend‘s annual Oktoberfest hosted by the library’s foundation, Clearwater Memorial Public Library Foundation. This fundraiser helped to meet the goal for Phase 3 of the Orofino’s library expansion project, which consists of enlarging the children’s section and remodeling of the old interior of the library.
An exciting getaway package to Boise is being offered as a raffle project by members of the foundation board which consists of four reserve tickets to a Boise Steelheads hockey home game, an overnight at the Grove Hotel Bed and Breakfast and a $100 gift dinner at card for Bardenay’s at either of Boise’s locations.
Tickets are $10 each for an opportunity to win this $450 package. Tickets will be sold until Oct. 31, with the drawing held that day at the library.
