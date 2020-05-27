The Orofino High School (OHS) graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 is set for noon on Saturday, June 13, at the Orofino Junior/Senior High School football field (by invitation only).
The Class Valedictorian for this year is Allyse Waggener. Salutatorian for the class is Carter Hasenoehrl.
Class officers include Allyse Waggener, President; Collin Atha, Vice-President; Cody Glaze, Secretary and Kennedy Howell, Treasurer. Class songs is “Don’t you forget about me”, by Simple Minds.
The Class Motto is: “You don’t always need a plan. Sometimes you just need to breathe, let go and see what happens,” Mandy Hale. The class flower is a royal blue tipped rose and the class colors are royal blue and white.
There are 60 seniors graduating from OHS this year. They are:
Bridget Lucille Adkins, Isaac Dean Allen, Collin Vincent Atha, Jose Austin Barajas, Braxton Lee Barnett, Andrew David Bird, Austin James Bird, Jacob Charles Blimka and Charles Bradley Bussey.
Madison Kaylynn Colwell, Jaiden Mykel Coomer, Michael Ryan Corder, Grayden Wayne Crawford, Jaquelyn Rae Criswell, Steven Michael Crutcher, Shelby Danielle Davenport, Daniel Jeffery Davis, Trevor John Dennison, Audry Rose Dizick, Peyton East, Devin Michael Fletcher, Savannah Nicole Rae Flores, Taylor Fallon Fox, Cody Ryan Glaze and Noah Ellis Griffin.
Carter Gene Hasenoehrl, Colby Campbell Hernandez, Brigid McKenna Hill, Megan Delores Rose Hill, Kennedy Rae Howell, Jenna Alexis Johnson, Allyson Jo Lacey, Dominic Michael Ladd, Clayton Andrew Larsen, Samantha Marie Leidheiser, James Dennis McCarthy, Randall William McClure, Stephanie June Melton, Emily Lynne Nelsen and Bronwynn Anise Olson.
Karina Perez, Eric Robert Perry, Dallas Trace Reilly, Rylee Angelique Riccomini, Adrianna Lynn Roy, Logan C.J. Schwartz, Jarom Andrew Scott, Cole Benjamin Shockman, Shayla Irene Shuman, Jeremiah Thomas Simmons, Jacob Thomas Strahan, Trinity Shea Teel, Reginald Alton Thomas, Jaden Ray Tilley, Tyra Kay Turner, Lilly Belle Voisard, Allyse Hanna Waggener, Adam Alexander Walz, Jasavan Tanner Westling, and Dalton Herbert-Lewis Wynn.
