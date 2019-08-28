A reminder and re-invite to all OHS graduates from a generation ago, the class of 1969 will have their 50th Reunion on Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at 4 p.m. with pictures at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. in the Ponderosa banquet room. All are invited.
Class members are also invited to a social on Friday, Sept. 6, at the Wolverton Ranch, 2678 Wells Bench Road, starting at 4 p.m. Fire, ice and finger foods provided.
As an added Friday bonus, the class of ’69 has been invited to attend the Orofino Junior/Senior High School home football game. Varsity lettermen and women of 1969 will be introduced at half time. Game starts at 7 p.m. wear letterman’s sweater/jacket if you still have it and can fit into it.
