Members of Orofino High School Choir, led by Director Kathy Tetweiler, presented a beautiful, lively, and heartwarming Christmas concert for the Orofino Chamber of Commerce meeting Dec. 4. The performance was just a sampling of the program planned for the Winter Concert at OJSHS, Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 7 to 8 p.m. You won’t want to miss it, we have some very talented students.
In the event you aren’t able to attend Wednesday night another exciting opportunity awaits. The choir will perform with other regional schools at the 30th Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert on Friday, Dec. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tetweiler said she knew it was a long distance to travel to the University of Idaho campus, still she encouraged those who could, as there will be approximately 900 students from all over the region perform holiday favorites. The event located at the Lionel Hampton School of Music on the corner of Blake and W. Sweet Ave. The event is free and open to the public.
Executive director report
Jordyn Howell announced that after reviewing the provisions with North Central Idaho Travel Association (NCITA) membership, she felt “it would be more beneficial for the city to withdraw, as we simply aren’t receiving what was promised.” Howell added, “Orofino will collaborate with Kamiah and apply for our own grant next year.”
Election results
Chamber members elected Erica Holland, Lahni Ireland, Matt Sartini, and Ann Wright to fill the four seats available on the Board of Directors.
