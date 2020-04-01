According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, March 25 at approximately 6:59 p.m. the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance at 77 Brandt Mill Drive. The reporting party said that a male in his 20’s was arguing with her husband over a road issue. Deputies were given a description of the suspect and the vehicle. Deputies believed they knew who the suspect was due to past contacts.
While searching the area for the vehicle they located it at 1112 Harmony Heights Loop. As the deputies got out of their vehicle they were confronted by the suspect, Andrew Hull, 21, of Orofino. Hull was armed with a pistol in a drop leg holster. Hull would not follow the directions of the Deputies and removed his gun from the holster.
Deputies got into an altercation with Hull which lead to Hull being shot. Deputies started first aid and Hull was transported by ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital. He was later transferred to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston in stable condition. The Idaho State Police were requested to lead the investigation.
