The Orofino Chapter of CMA, the Christian Motorcycle Association arrived at the Orofino Elementary School bright and early Friday morning to lend a hand in preparing the school garden for the crops to come, replacing the weathered flower beds and making room to include a greenhouse.
Tami Wayt hopes to establish an outdoor classroom with a bountiful community garden full of all kinds of learning opportunities for students, as well as fostering an appreciation for growing and eating vegetables. Wayt also hopes to add a sensory garden, and story time area for younger students.
In the center of the garden was a large maple tree. It provided shade, perhaps a little too much shade, but it was lovely and no one wanted to see it cut down. As the years went by, the tree was discovered to be diseased and so the maple was felled. The good news is the wood will be repurposed and made available to Mr. Savage, the shop teacher at OJSHS, for student projects.
Ryan Smathers and Chris St. Germaine were extremely helpful in helping to access funds for the materials needed from the recent Community Transformation Grant, for a one-time award of award $3,000.
Mike and Joan Mount of Green Things, and Orofino Builders Supply have also graciously donated materials for the project.
“It really is a community garden,” states Wayt, “It has been amazing to see so many people helping to make this happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.