The next regular meeting of Orofino Celebrations, Inc. is Wed., July 26, at 6 p.m. Officers and Board of Directors, please be there at 5:50 p.m. so that pictures of both groups can be done.
Time is now approaching more quickly and plans are being finalized for the 74th Annual Orofino Lumberjack Days, Sept. 15-17, 2023. The theme is “Blue Skies and County Pride.”
