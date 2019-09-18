The OCI Big Parade was held Saturday in Orofino with a large crowd lining the streets to watch the 72nd annual event. Results are as follows:

Vehicle Commercial

1st Place - Debco

2nd Place - Hanson Garage

3rd Place - Atkinson Distributing

Vehicle Non-commercial

1st Place - YWCA

2nd Place - It Happened to Us

3rd Place - Clearwater Co Ambulance

Float Commercial

1st Place - LCCU

2nd Place - Orofino Builders Supply

3rd Place - CPTPA

Float Non-commercial

1st Place - Idaho Correctional Institute

2nd Place - Teweepuu Community Center

3rd Place - Clearwater Co 4-H

Royalty Auto

1st Place - Lewis County Fair Royalty

2nd Place - DYW Orofino-Timberline

Royalty Float

1st Place - Idaho County Fair Royalty

Band

1st Place - Orofino Junior Senior High School

Antique Vehicle 1950 and Older

1st Place - Ford 8N tractor

2nd Place - Ed Glaze

3nd Place - Model T

Antique Vehicle 1951 and Newer

1st Place - ‘55 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer

2nd Place - Beautiful Beast

Equestrian Royalty

1st Place - Grangeville Border Days Royalty

2nd Place - Weippe Rodeo Royalty

Equestrian Non-royalty

1st Place - Preferred Carpet Cleaning

Novelty

1st Place - Norman the Steer

Log Loads

1st Place - Walker Enterprises

2nd Place - See-R-Services

