The OCI Big Parade was held Saturday in Orofino with a large crowd lining the streets to watch the 72nd annual event. Results are as follows:
Vehicle Commercial
1st Place - Debco
2nd Place - Hanson Garage
3rd Place - Atkinson Distributing
Vehicle Non-commercial
1st Place - YWCA
2nd Place - It Happened to Us
3rd Place - Clearwater Co Ambulance
Float Commercial
1st Place - LCCU
2nd Place - Orofino Builders Supply
3rd Place - CPTPA
Float Non-commercial
1st Place - Idaho Correctional Institute
2nd Place - Teweepuu Community Center
3rd Place - Clearwater Co 4-H
Royalty Auto
1st Place - Lewis County Fair Royalty
2nd Place - DYW Orofino-Timberline
Royalty Float
1st Place - Idaho County Fair Royalty
Band
1st Place - Orofino Junior Senior High School
Antique Vehicle 1950 and Older
1st Place - Ford 8N tractor
2nd Place - Ed Glaze
3nd Place - Model T
Antique Vehicle 1951 and Newer
1st Place - ‘55 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer
2nd Place - Beautiful Beast
Equestrian Royalty
1st Place - Grangeville Border Days Royalty
2nd Place - Weippe Rodeo Royalty
Equestrian Non-royalty
1st Place - Preferred Carpet Cleaning
Novelty
1st Place - Norman the Steer
Log Loads
1st Place - Walker Enterprises
2nd Place - See-R-Services
