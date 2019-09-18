Championship Log Load
Photo by Tammy Gilmer

The 2019 OCI Championship log load trophy was presented at the OCI Auction on Saturday. Shown (l to r) are Billie Lee, OCI co-auction chairperson; Jonathan Walker and Aaron Walker of Walker Enterprise; and Tammy Davis, OCI co-auction chairperson. The log load was hauled by Walker Enterprise, donated by PotlatchDeltic and logged by Galen Kuykendall Logging.

