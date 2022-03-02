Tickets were sold out for the third annual Northern Idaho Whitetails Forever (NIWF) banquet and auction held Feb. 19, at the Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge. Through the generosity of many, the evening successfully raised funds for NIWF to move forward into the new year and work towards improving Idaho’s wildlife.
This annual fundraiser raises money to maintain the NIWF website, fund scholarships, and is utilized toward travel expenses for those testifying before the Fish and Game Commissioners, as they meet several times a year at various locations around the state.
Special guests at the event included Rusty Kramer with Idaho Trappers Association; Dan Fowler and Don Sickels with the Foundation of Idaho Wildlife, Kyle Maki with Idaho Wildlife Foundation, and former Fish and Game Commissioners, Alex Irby and Dan Blanco.
Bill Samuels, president of NIWF, expressed he felt the attendance and support that evening validated their mission and its efforts to improve whitetail management. He thanked everyone for coming together to lobby for better statewide management of Idaho’s game populations.
“I want to be crystal clear that we are not a “trophy” organization trying to push for bigger bucks. Quite the opposite. In fact, we have been requesting the IDFG since our beginning to let more mature bucks live through the season so they can participate in the breeding cycle. We totally support and lobby for a healthy, and well age balanced whitetail deer herd. This provides for a quality hunt and memorable experience for all who venture into the Idaho outdoors.”
Rick Carver initiated the very first meeting in December of 2017, here in Orofino, with others concerned with the alarming decline in the quantity and quality of whitetail deer. Carver is currently the vice president for NIWF. He noted the growth not only in the number of members in the group, but of the growing number of residents wanting to hunt. The influx of people moving to Idaho these past few years makes our mission all the more important.
In addition to Samuels and Carver, other members of the board for NIWF, are Lonnie Gehring, Paul Snider, Tom Donohue, Marty Zacha, Daegan Bowman, Scotty Lee and Hunter Cobb.
The board encourages everyone to contact their local Fish and Game Commissioner with questions or clarification of wildlife issues.
