The Clearwater Memorial Public Library Foundation board members are excited to report that a check for $5,000 was received from Nightforce Optics this last week, which greatly enhances the amount raised so far for Phase 4 of the library expansion project. “We are entering the push to complete our goal of $101,000 in order to accomplish this last major phase, which will see a great remodel of the present interior of the existing library,” stresses the board.
“We continue to welcome contributions to reach the sum of around $35,000,” Contributions may be sent to the Foundation at 139 High Country Lane, Ahsahka, ID 83520.
