After 25 years, the North Fork Ranger District office of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in Orofino has closed its doors in the building that was previously the Clearwater National Forest Supervisors office. The new office is located adjacent to the old office at 12740 US Highway 12 and is open to the public.
“The new facility better suits the needs of a Ranger District office,” said North Fork District Ranger Andrew Skowlund. “It’s modern and energy efficient. We continue to be located right on HWY 12 which provides easy access and visibility for the public, and for people visiting the Clearwater Valley and National Forest lands.”
The district moved into the Clearwater Supervisors Office in 1994 and was co-located until the Nez Perce National Forest and the Clearwater National Forest combined in 2014.
The lease on the old building reached the end of its term, and the needs of the district changed since the forest combination and location of the Forest Supervisors office in Kamiah.
Skowlund said the operations of the new office have not changed. Maps and information brochures are still readily available in the lobby.
“We encourage the public to continue to use the office as a source for information about the North Fork Ranger District, getting maps and firewood permits, or information about conditions or operations out on the district,” he said. “We can offer tips on great areas for camping, hiking, off-road vehicle use, fishing, hunting or other recreational activities like white water rafting, kayaking or canoeing.”
For more information about the new North Fork Ranger District office and other district offices in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, please go to the following link; https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/nezperceclearwater/about-forest/districts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.