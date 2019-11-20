The community had an opportunity to tour the new North Fork Ranger District office during an Open House Nov. 14. The new office is located next door to the former building and was constructed and leased by Wiggen and Torgerson of Kalispell, MT. Employees moved from the sprawling 30,000 square feet office complex to the new streamlined facility of 8,072 square feet in October. District Ranger Andrew Skowland (pictured) described the transition being similar to “a family of 50 moving into a new house.”
