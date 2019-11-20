Forest Service - Andrew Skowland

The community had an opportunity to tour the new North Fork Ranger District office during an Open House Nov. 14. The new office is located next door to the former building and was constructed and leased by Wiggen and Torgerson of Kalispell, MT. Employees moved from the sprawling 30,000 square feet office complex to the new streamlined facility of 8,072 square feet in October. District Ranger Andrew Skowland (pictured) described the transition being similar to “a family of 50 moving into a new house.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.