The Clearwater County Free Library District at Weippe, together with the Friends of the Weippe Library recently installed another Little Free Library in Clearwater County, this time at the Dent Bridge. This site was chosen to entice campers, travelers, and residents to stop by and pick up a book, or leave a book for your summer reading pleasure.
A Little Free Library is a miniature Library full of free books, magazines and audio books. Anyone can take a book from the little library. Options are to keep the book, return it when you finish, or we welcome any new additions to the Library collection. We have brochures at the Library site explaining the idea to first time users.
Earlier this summer we completed installing a Little Free Library at the Musselshell Work Center. Workers at the Center as well as travelers in the area make Musselshell a well-travelled area in the summer months, making this an ideal location for anyone to take a book, leave a book, read a book.
Books for this library are supplied by the CCFLD at Weippe and the Friends of the Weippe Library.
The first Little Free Library, located at Greer, continues to be well used. It is a popular stopping point for campers, fishermen, hunters, commuters and Greer residents.
