Avista reader board
Photo by Nancy Butler

A new Avista Electronic Reader Board, at the corner of Michigan and A St., is now live to let people know about community and school events. Some of those involved in getting the sign gathered last week for a photo. Shown from left are: Sean Simmons, Orofino Mayor; Ryan Smathers, Orofino City Administrator; Rick Laam, former Orofino City Administrator; Jordyn Howell, Orofino Chamber of Commerce Director; Mike Thomas, Avista Utilities; Mike Tatko, Avista Utilities; Patrick Hagen, Avista Utilities; Chad Steinbruecker, Avista Utilities; and Kelly Watkins, Innovative Electric. Those who would like to have their events put on the board should contact the Orofino Chamber of Commerce at 208-476-4335 or director@orofino.com. Watkins helped with installation of the sign and at the City Park where Avista took down the poles where community events were previously advertised on banners. Pippengers are donating the space on their land.

