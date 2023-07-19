Clearwater County has the distinction of having the first forest fire lookout in the western United States and some histories say the nation. Clearwater Historical Museum is highlighting that history and the importance of the towers with a special display.

The display includes photos, a replica of the Osier Ridge Fire Lookout Tower on the North Fork Ranger District, an Osborne Fire Finder and much more about the history of the way private timber companies, Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association (C-PTPA) and the U.S. Forest Service spotted and reported fires so they could be fought.

