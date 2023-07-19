Clearwater County has the distinction of having the first forest fire lookout in the western United States and some histories say the nation. Clearwater Historical Museum is highlighting that history and the importance of the towers with a special display.
The display includes photos, a replica of the Osier Ridge Fire Lookout Tower on the North Fork Ranger District, an Osborne Fire Finder and much more about the history of the way private timber companies, Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association (C-PTPA) and the U.S. Forest Service spotted and reported fires so they could be fought.
Bertha Hill Lookout, first fire lookout in the nation, was originally a hemlock snag that was burned in the fire of 1885, but remained standing in the hot fire of 1887. It was in 1902, that Mable Gray the camp cook for Clearwater Timber Company, was asked by manager Theodore Fohl to be the “lookout” and spend time up the hemlock snag watching for fires in the timber. At the time, there was a small cruiser and trail development camp at Bertha Saddle. If she spotted a fire, she had a pony she would ride to find the camp workers and send them out to fight it.
In 1905, it was decided that a better arrangement was needed at the location and a new four-legged tower was built about 10 feet from the snag. It was about 14 feet high with a ladder up the side. It had a roof, but no fancy windows. Since that time, other towers have been built and modifications made for the safety and comfort of those who work at the lookout watching for fire. The present Tower #7, belongs to Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association.
In all, C-PTPA has or has had 56 lookout towers in their protection district, according to a list compiled by Rusty Eck. Only some of those still exist as the use of airplanes, helicopters and other modern tools are used for finding fires.
The first lookout on the Clearwater National Forest was a cabin at Bald Mountain 26 miles west of the Powell Ranger Station at 6,526 feet. It burned in the 1910 fire and was rebuilt in 1912, but was in ruins in 2016. Of the more than 130 lookout points on the Clearwater National Forest less than 10 are still exist.
The first lookout on the Nez Perce National Forest was at Coolwater Mountain in 1915 (on the old Selway National Forest). Of the 148 lookout points on the Nez Perce National Forest, less 20 exist today and only some of those are staffed.
