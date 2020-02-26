Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado. The tour will soon visit Orofino at the Rex Theater on Thursday March 5, 2020 with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
The Mountainfilm presenter, Idaho filmmaker Jordan Halland, will guide the audience through the program providing insight on the films, filmmakers and subjects. Some of Halland’s films will be featured and we will host a Q&A session with him during the shows.
The first show kicks off at 5:30 PM (Matinee) followed by a 7:30 PM show (Main Show).Tickets for Moutainfilm on Tour Orofino are already on sale online at: https://mountainfilm.myeventscenter.com/event/Mountainfilm-On-Tour-Orofino-37244.
Tickets will also be available the day of the event at the Rex Theater after 5 pm. The cost is $10 for the Matinee show (5:30 PM) and $15 for the Main show (7:30 PM). See the complete playlist at www.mountainfilm.org/tour/schedule. Mountainfilm on Tour in Orofino is hosted by the McGrath family.
Mountainfilm Festival
Held every Memorial Day weekend, Mountainfilm is a documentary film festival that showcases nonfiction stories about environmental, cultural, climbing, political and social justice issues that matter. Along with exceptional documentaries, the festival goes beyond the film medium by bringing together world-class athletes, change makers and visionary artists for a multi-dimensional celebration of indomitable spirit. Mountainfilm, which includes interactive talks, free community events, a gallery walk, outdoor programming and presentations, aims to inspire audiences to action on worthy causes.
To learn more about the festival, visit www.mountainfilm.org.
