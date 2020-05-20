Orofino Celebrations, Inc will be holding a board meeting, in place of a regular monthly meeting, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to select recipients for the Monk Montgomery/OCI scholarship for Orofino High and Timberline High School Seniors.
Hopefully regular monthly meetings will resume in June, when a final decision will be made about Orofino Lumberjack Days for 2020.
