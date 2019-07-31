For the first time in several years, a rodeo princess has been selected to represent Weippe and join Queen Shelby Bird at the 2019 Wild Weippe Rodeo and other appearances at neighboring parades and events.
Hannah Van Hook is the 17 year old daughter of Erik Van Hook and Moureen Rockwood. “My parents had horses before I was in the family, I’ve been riding ever since I can remember.”
“I grew up with taller quarter horses. We had a line back dun, named ‘Dundee”, who I have ridden in many of the 1860 Days parades just for fun.
“I didn’t get involved with barrel racing until I was 14. I tried out for Rodeo Queen in 2016 and lost to Kathryn Beardin. I skipped a year and barrel raced the following year with my horse, ‘Trigger’.”
Then Trigger and Hannah tried out in 2018, to result in Hannah being selected to be the 2019 Princess.
“My dad taught me proper posture, and how to ride properly. He taught me how to handle, tack up, and round pen a horse. I taught myself how to barrel race. I didn’t have anyone to teach me so I watched videos.
“Being around horses has taught me responsibility. The bond between a horse and rider depends on the care one gives them. If their needs aren’t met they won’t respond to you the way they will when they are taken care of. You probably won’t have a very good riding experience. It takes teamwork and a mutual trust.
“I’d like to thank my dad for all his help and support and all of the training that goes with it. I’d like to thank my stepmom for all the times she has been up early to get me to the rodeos, and all the hours that go with that. She helps in every way she can.
“My thanks also to Angel Gerring our queen director, for being so incredibly supportive, from helping to measure our chaps to coordinating all the rodeos and parades, she has really been a big help. And even though it hasn’t happened yet, I’m so thankful she is willing to take me to the Pendleton Roundup as my parents are unable to go.”
Hannah has been busy planning her future and appears to have made a plan.
“Following graduation from high school in 2020, I’ve sworn in to active Army just as of July 23. I plan on going to Basic Training at Ft. Jackson in South Carolina with plans to become and Ammunitions Specialist.”
Hannah ships out June 29, 2020, with plans to spend at least four years in the Army.
For now, keep up the great work! We all look forward to seeing you at the Wild Weippe Rodeo!
