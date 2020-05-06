Throughout this pandemic, we have learned how to do some things differently to make sure we all stay safe and still provide our community with the services they need. Like many other organizations, the Orofino Senior Meal Site was closed for serving meals at the site, but it didn’t prevent the good folks who volunteer their time every Tuesday and Friday each week, from getting the task done.
I paid a back door visit to the Orofino Senior Meal Site this past Friday, where a jolly group of workers were preparing and packing the birthday meal served the first Friday of every month.
My mask did nothing to shroud the sweet smell of freshly baked cinnamon rolls being wrapped and counted, to make sure no one would be without. On that particular day, 69 lunches were prepared, complete with ham, potato salad, green beans, cinnamon roll and candied apple. For the month of April, 740 meals were served and delivered.
Wanda Payton has been with the meal site for 24 years, a lovely person and one fine cook, she knows to automatically include two vegan meals, and today she prepares a chicken breast for the person who does not eat pork. There are others who don’t eat fish, and still a few others who don’t consume dairy products. I don’t know how she keeps it all straight. Separate coolers, one for cold items like milk, fruit or salads, and one for the hot entrees are especially packed for each driver making home deliveries to our local seniors. Each driver has a list of homes to visit as well as any dietary restrictions there may be. On Tuesdays, drivers deliver not only lunch for Tuesday, but as many as five frozen meals per patron to help feed our seniors during the week.
The whole operation is pretty impressive, and the people who make it happen are truly dedicated. I could definitely see the love that went into every meal.
For now, everyone is coping as well as can be with the isolation. I know I look forward to the day when we can all share a meal together.
