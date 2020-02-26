Cole Marcell, of Kamiah and formerly of Orofino, appeared in Nez Perce County Second Judicial Court on Monday, Feb. 24, to enter a plea of guilty to the first- degree murder of Sarah Warden of Clarkston.
In October of last year, Marcell was scheduled to plead guilty to first degree murder in a plea agreement, but refused to agree to the term “premeditated” and agreed instead to appear before a jury trial tentatively set for June of 2020.
His recent plea of guilty cancels a trial by jury. It was noted that court documents for charges filed Monday did include the initial term “premeditated” as well as “with malice aforethought.”
Marcell, Gabriel Mattingly, and Amanda Jones were all found guilty in the death of Warden to have occurred June 1, 2018. Court documents reveal Marcell to have planned the murder with the intent to steal a Social Security check in the amount of $800 to buy drugs. The victim was last seen at the Clarkston Walmart parking lot, getting into a pickup truck driven by Marcell, accompanied by Mattingly and Jones.
The group drove to an area near Waha, where Warden was bludgeoned with a hammer and her throat was slit as Jones held her down, Jones also admitted to stabbing her. The body was located a month later near Winchester in a location used to dispose animal carcasses.
Mattingly was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for concealing the murder. Jones pled guilty to charges for second degree murder and was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison.
Marcell will appear for sentencing later this year and potentially faces life in prison.
Justin Coleman, Prosecuting Attorney for Nez Perce County, indicated he would seek a sentence of 40 years to life, but according to the plea agreement, Marcell and his attorney will likely ask for less time.
