The Orofino Volleyball team found themselves in a winner-take-all match against St. Maries in District playoffs in Genesee on Thursday, Oct. 24. Orofino had a loss against St. Maries but then came back, beating the Lumberjacks by scores of 16-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 and claiming the Idaho Class 2A District I-II tournament crown and a state berth.
The Maniacs were led by Brigid Hill (15 kills, 25 digs), Trinity Teel (20 kills) and Logan Schwartz (20 digs). The Maniacs (9-10) will compete at State Nov. 1-2 at Lakeland High of Rathdrum.
