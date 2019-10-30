OHS VB team photo

The Orofino Maniacs Volleyball team poses with their Idaho Class 2A District I-II plaque on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Maniacs will compete at State Nov. 1-2 at Lakeland High of Rathdrum. Shown back row (l to r) are: Stephanie Melton, Grace Beardin, Jenna Johnson, Shayla Shuman, Coach Heidi Summers, Kaylynn Johnson and Coach Madison Melton. Front row, Kaycee Hudson, Brigid Hill, Logan Schwartz, Sydnie Zywina, Riley Schwartz and Trinity Teel.

 Photo by Cindy Beardin.

The Orofino Volleyball team found themselves in a winner-take-all match against St. Maries in District playoffs in Genesee on Thursday, Oct. 24. Orofino had a loss against St. Maries but then came back, beating the Lumberjacks by scores of 16-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 and claiming the Idaho Class 2A District I-II tournament crown and a state berth.

The Maniacs were led by Brigid Hill (15 kills, 25 digs), Trinity Teel (20 kills) and Logan Schwartz (20 digs). The Maniacs (9-10) will compete at State Nov. 1-2 at Lakeland High of Rathdrum.

