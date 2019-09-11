According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office media release, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, Norman G. Bond, 61, turned himself in at the Clearwater County Sheriff’s office. Bond had three felony warrants involving the incident in Weippe that had occurred on Saturday, Aug. 31.
The investigation is ongoing but at this time there is no evidence that a shot was fired. Bond is being held on $75,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.