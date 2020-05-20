Cassie Louise Madsen, 37, appeared before Judge Gregory FitzMaurice telephonically on May 14 with a change of plea from “not guilty” to “guilty” to the felony charge of aggravated battery.
Madsen has admitted to being the person who drove Jessica Colpitts to the home of 23-year-old Samantha Fignani on May 22, 2017, who was shot at point blank range. Madsen had described events leading up to and immediately following the shooting.In March of last year a jury trial found Colpitts guilty of first-degree murder.
By pleading guilty, Madsen’s attorney, Tom Clark of Clark and Feeney, seeks resolution of the case by obtaining a “withheld judgement” to the charge, with a mandatory minimum 90 day sentence in the county jail and a period of probation.
FitzMaurice explained that the prosecuting attorney is bound by the agreement but not so the courts. The court may still impose the maximum penalty if they so choose.
The maximum sentence for aiding and abetting aggravated battery is 15 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines/restitution.
Madsen was asked if she had come to this decision on her own, and why she was pleading guilty. She answered that she drove the car, aware that there would be a confrontation between Colpitts and Fignani.
FitzMaurice ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be completed by July 1.
Sentencing has been scheduled for July 7, at 9 a.m.
Madsen was released on the same terms and conditions as set previously, including she remain in close contact with probation and parole.
