The merchandise for Lumberjack Days is now available for sale. The themed T-shirts, “Boots, Jeans, and Clearwater Dreams” are available at Elite Repeats.
The shirts come in gray and dark brown, in sizes youth small, medium, large and adult small thru 3x.
They also have hats in red, white, and camo and the red button down shirts and polo shirts.
Sweatshirts are also there in gray and dark brown.
Shop early to insure you get the size and color you want. Merchandise will not be available at the park, so the only way to get items is to shop early.
A special edition shirt in black or navy is available at LCCU in sizes adult small thru 3x. These shirts will only be available during LCCU work hours.
