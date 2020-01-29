The theme for the 73rd annual OCI Orofino Lumberjack Days and Clearwater County Fair will be “Sweet Delights and Carnival Lights.”
Mark your calendar for this fun-filled four day event, planned for Sept. 17 through Sept. 20.
