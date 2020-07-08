The town of Pierce will celebrate its traditional “1860 Days” celebration from Friday, July 31 through the 2nd of August this year.
This year Pierce honors long-time residents Lonnie and Nancy Cowger as the Grand Marshals.
Both Lonnie and Nancy attended school on the hilltop and graduated from Pierce High School in 1967.
Nancy Jane Dahl and Lonnie Wayne Cowger started going together their senior year at Pierce High School. In August of the same year, after graduating, they were married. They’ve been together ever since.
Both Lonnie’s and Nancy’s fathers worked in the woods when the community was thriving and work was there for the man willing to put in an honest day.
Lonnie lived in Headquarters while Nancy lived in Pierce.
In those days Headquarters had a school so Lonnie attended both the Headquarters school and the school in Pierce. Both were very involved in school activities and have made life-long friends here in Pierce that continue strong to this day.
Their favorite activity is to camp and spend time with long-time friends and acquaintances.
Friendship is important to them, in fact, it’s their life. Their favorite saying is: “It takes a long time to make old friends.” If asked what people like most about Pierce it would be the people, the friendly accepting atmosphere of the little town nestled in the Clearwater Mountains, in the little bowl so peaceful and serene.
Lonnie and Nancy are the flavor of this town and that is why we want to honor them so. They are what Pierce is all about.
Here’s a bit more history: 13 kids graduated from Pierce High School in 1967. There were 87 kids total attending school that year. Two children were born to Lonnie and Nancy, Tami, and Kelly. Kelly lives in Pierce today with his wife Valerie, and Tammy and her husband Larry live in West Richland, Washington. Lonnie and Nancy have five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Lonnie and Nancy left Pierce as the work dynamic in the woods began to change in the late 70’s. They moved to Lewiston in 1979 and Lonnie continued to drive truck for Potlatch for six years after that. Nancy managed the credit union in Headquarters before they moved and she managed several medical offices in Lewiston throughout her career.
Lonnie went on to work a short stint for an oil company in Lewiston after he left Potlatch, and finished up his career with Poe Asphalt, retiring in 2008.
That is when they decided to move back home to their beloved Pierce.
Both have continued to be active in the community, busy with friends, volunteering for town celebrations and events, and Lonnie being on the board of the Pierce Logging Museum and Pierce Courthouse Campus.
A big Thank You to you both for your time, your dedication, and your pure love for the people and the place we all love to be......Pierce!
By the way, Lonnie and Nancy have stated they are very humbled by being asked to be Grand Marshals, and we are very humbled to have you!
