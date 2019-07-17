Hailey Jean Jackson, daughter of Mark and Clarissa Cleto Jackson, from Coeur d’ Alene and granddaughter of Gloria Cleto, Orofino, and the late Dr. C.A. Cleto, longtime Orofino residents, will be competing in the Miss Philippines USA pageant on July 19-21 in Glendale, CA.
Miss Philippines USA’s mission is to develop the finest ambassadors and role models for the Filipino-American Community, to promote beauty and culture of the Filipino woman, to raise scholarship funds and to donate proceeds to charities that promote education.
One of the long term goals of this pageant is to send the top winners to international competitions such as the Miss Universe pageant.
Hailey is a recent graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, FL with a Master’s in Business Aviation Administration. She is currently enrolled in Florida A & M Law School for the fall of 2019.
