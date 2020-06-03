Forty nine people registered for the 20th annual celebration of the Retreat to Weippe held on May 23, 2020.
Despite the caronavirus requirements/mandates and cool but dry weather all 45 finishers had a great time.
Ages of competitors ranged from age 4 to age 86 years.
This year’s shirts mimicked the artwork that appeared on the first year shirts in 2001.
Bev (Creative Gifts) Bailey rallied her awesome team members once again with a total of 15 team members. Bev has supported the Retreat with team membership and awareness since teams were introduced fifteen years ago.
The race results are shown with the fastest time recorded first in each age group. Overall and age division winners received awards at the post race party. Huge Thanks go out to our volunteers to help with putting the race on- Bev Bailey, Kim Cox, Karen Olson, Sonny and Carolyn Lage, Vicki Jorgenson, Tammy and Jerry Northcutt, Ed and Marge Kuchynka.
Thanks also to Dr. Johnston and Nurse Jenna for their donations.
Three-Mile Walk -
Female
Overall Winner – Debbie Polk 47.67.
Age 0-9 – Ellora Goins 50.57.
Age10-19 – Gracilyn Cochrell 47.69.
Age 30-39 – Marci Deyo 57.89
Age 40-49- Danielle Carr 47.70, and Kim Cox 57.87.
Age 50-59- Penny Mowery 56.85.
Age 60-69- Debbie Polk 47.67, JoAnn Hoyt 56.13, Leslie Sprouse 57.42, Kim Fitz 57.57, Marilyn Taylor 57.66, Joanne Deyo 57.66, Bev Bailey 57.67, Janie Arnzen 57.71, and Tammy Northcutt 57.82.
Age 70-79- Cynthia Tews 49.45, and Ruthann Mowery 56.83.
3 Mile Walk - Male
Overall Winner Keith Hoyt 44.72.
Age 40-49 – Dennis Stroup 48.56
Age 60-69 – Jerry Northcutt 48.63, Leo Fitz 50.66, Mike Deyo 52.42, Wayne Sprouse 57.41, Barry Bailey 57.91.
Age 70 79 – Joel Johnstun 46.83, Hershel Mowery 48.64.
Age 80-89 Keith Hoyt 44.72.
3 Mile Run - Female
Overall Winner Lauren Carr 24.84
Age 10-19 – Lauren Carr 24.84, Madison Carr 47.69, Kasie Carr 55.80, Jenna Webley 55.80, Lily Taylor 55.96.
Age 30-39 Heather Mastroianni 26.98, Ayla Murillo 49.65.
Age 40-49 Michelle Sellers 30.62.
Age 50-59 Chris Allen 40.34.
3 Mile Run - Male
Overall Winner Harrison Hill 21.78.
Age 10-19 – Harrison Hill 21.78, Connor Cox 42.50, Aiden Murillo 48.79 Age 30-39 – Tony Mastroianni 21.92.
Age 40-49- William Sellers 23.81, Brent Carr 23.95.
Age 50-59 Brian Mowery 22.70, Jose Murillo Jr 31.97.
Age 60-69 – Jeff Sauter 26.48.
