According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office report, on Thursday, Dec. 12, at approximately 6:02 a.m., Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue 3 responded to a log truck sliding off the road at mile marker 2.5 on Grangemont Rd.
The log truck, owned by Whitco Inc. out of Kamiah, was driven by Clinton J. Kaschmitter, Riggins.
According to the report, the truck was traveling south bound when it lost traction and slid the passenger side front tire into the ditch blocking one lane of traffic.
While waiting for a tow truck a red 2012 Dodge pickup owned and operated by Stephanie A. Lichti, Orofino, attempted to drive past the log truck. The Dodge lost traction, sliding sideways into the log truck.
Lichti’s vehicle received moderate damage but was able to be driven from the scene.
Forest Towing out of Lewiston arrived and was able to get the logging truck back on the road. The logging truck had no damage and was driven from the scene. The road was closed to one lane for approximately six hours.
