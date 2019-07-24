According to an Idaho State Police report, on Tuesday, July 16, at approximately 9:24 a.m. an injury crash occurred near the intersection of Grangemont Road and Band Road. A 1992 Kenworth tractor pulling a loaded logging trailer, driven by Clinton Kiele, 55, of Kooskia, was southbound on Grangemont Road near milepost 13.
Kiele failed to negotiate a right hand turn, causing the load to shift and the truck and trailer to overturn. The northbound and southbound lanes were blocked due to logs on the roadway. According to the ISP report, the driver was transported by air ambulance with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
