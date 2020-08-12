Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) along with Orofino Rescue 3 responded to mile post 7 on Grangemont Road on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at approximately 11:57 a.m., for a logging truck accident. During the investigation it was determined, the truck left the roadway after negotiating a turn. According to the CCSO report, the driver, Ricky D. Faulkner, 55, of Lapwai, was hauling a load of logs toward Orofino. Faulkner was able to get the truck stopped in the ditch on the north side of the roadway and did not sustain any injuries. The truck is owned by MIKO LLC, Lewiston.
