Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) along with Orofino Rescue 3 responded to mile post 7 on Grangemont Road on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at approximately 11:57 a.m., for a logging truck accident. During the investigation it was determined, the truck left the roadway after negotiating a turn. According to the CCSO report, the driver, Ricky D. Faulkner, 55, of Lapwai, was hauling a load of logs toward Orofino. Faulkner was able to get the truck stopped in the ditch on the north side of the roadway and did not sustain any injuries. The truck is owned by MIKO LLC, Lewiston.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.